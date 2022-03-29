Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) to post $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.15.

Northern Trust stock opened at $118.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.