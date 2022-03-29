Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 1,944 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 123,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 210,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 397,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $67,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.40 and its 200-day moving average is $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.