NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.66.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

