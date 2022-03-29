NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Price Down 4.6%

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.47 and last traded at $26.89. 214,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,882,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.