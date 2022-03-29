Novacoin (NVC) One Day Volume Hits $14.00

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $236,321.93 and approximately $14.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,895.53 or 0.99885161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064428 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00023215 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001018 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.