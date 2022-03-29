NovaGold Resources (NG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th. Analysts expect NovaGold Resources to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04).

TSE:NG opened at C$9.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.69. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of C$7.62 and a one year high of C$12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.35, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$202,326.18. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 51,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$501,718.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,835.79. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

