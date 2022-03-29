Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Nutanix worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Nutanix by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Nutanix by 367.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $6,097,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Nutanix stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $275,705.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

