Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.90.

Nuvei stock opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth about $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $57,064,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

