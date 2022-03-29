NXM (NXM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,999.00

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, NXM has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $769.71 million and $7,999.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be purchased for $116.51 or 0.00242986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00036102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00108644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,884,857 coins and its circulating supply is 6,606,166 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

