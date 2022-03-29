Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,986,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,771 shares of company stock valued at $3,750,245 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

OSH stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

