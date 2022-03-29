Ocado Group’s (OCDO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.51% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OCDO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,550 ($20.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,413.64 ($31.62).
Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,128.48 ($14.78) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,052 ($13.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,255 ($29.54). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,294.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,569.42. The firm has a market cap of £8.48 billion and a PE ratio of -37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96.
About Ocado Group (Get Rating)
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
