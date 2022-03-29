Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.51. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 386,891 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTT. State Street Corp increased its position in Ocean Power Technologies by 1,978.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,615,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 2,489,755 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ocean Power Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 52,739 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy, which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia and Australia.

