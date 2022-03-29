Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.04

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.99. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 21,003 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the second quarter worth about $230,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

