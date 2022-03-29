Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,976 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 3.80% of Oil States International worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 308.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 424,740 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Oil States International by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 328,547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Oil States International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after buying an additional 280,170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 61,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OIS opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Oil States International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OIS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

