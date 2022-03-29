Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,838 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Old National Bancorp worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $172,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $201.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.