Opium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $58,464.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001236 BTC on exchanges. Opium has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $58,464.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opium has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.15 or 0.07172769 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,637.33 or 0.99701367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00056543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046818 BTC.

About Opium

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

