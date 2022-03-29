OppFi (OPFI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for OppFi (NYSE: OPFI):

3/23/2022 – FG New America Acquisition was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

3/17/2022 – FG New America Acquisition was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

3/11/2022 – FG New America Acquisition had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – FG New America Acquisition had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE OPFI opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition Corp. ( NYSE:OPFI Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

