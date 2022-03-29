Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Short Interest Update

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS ORBT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614. Orbit International has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter. Orbit International had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 14.61%.

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

