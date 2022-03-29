Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ORCH stock opened at GBX 54.65 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £11.67 million and a P/E ratio of 13.85. Orchard Funding Group has a 52 week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 63.96 ($0.84). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.38.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 66 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Orchard Funding Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

