Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVF opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

