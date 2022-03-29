Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $141.88 Million

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $141.88 million and $872,021.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.15 or 0.07172769 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,637.33 or 0.99701367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00056543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046818 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 142,748,675 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

