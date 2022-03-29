Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OCDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,339 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,941,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,366 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 6,715,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24,224.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,413,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

