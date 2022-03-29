Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $95.79 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.65.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

