Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of OUT opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Outfront Media has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,425.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $280,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Outfront Media by 17.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,703,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,136,000 after acquiring an additional 393,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

