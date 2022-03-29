Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) vs. Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Head to Head Contrast

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -31.90% N/A -65.90% Ozon N/A N/A N/A

10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Ozon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dingdong (Cayman) and Ozon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 2 0 3 0 2.20 Ozon 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $3.35, indicating a potential downside of 15.19%. Ozon has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 348.28%. Given Ozon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ozon is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Ozon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 0.54 -$484.89 million N/A N/A Ozon $1.44 billion 1.74 -$307.24 million N/A N/A

Ozon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

Ozon beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

