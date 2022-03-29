Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 333,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,850,399 shares.The stock last traded at $10.18 and had previously closed at $9.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,569,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,007,000 after purchasing an additional 436,273 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,106,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,695,000 after acquiring an additional 712,191 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after buying an additional 2,990,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

