Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) to report $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $8.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

Shares of PKG opened at $155.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.14. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $157.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

