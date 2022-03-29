Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.01. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 19,603 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.30 million and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.07.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

