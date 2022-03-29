Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POEGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.01. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 19,603 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.30 million and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.07.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

