PancakeSwap One Day Volume Reaches $260.89 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for about $8.81 or 0.00018444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $2.46 billion and approximately $260.89 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 693,612,548 coins and its circulating supply is 278,801,064 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

