Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Up 53.6% in March

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the February 28th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PANDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pandora A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $968.33.

Shares of PANDY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.71. 21,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,257. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

