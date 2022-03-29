Panoply (LON:TPX) Shares Up 3.7%

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.75). 13,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 57,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 199.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.83. The firm has a market cap of £184.98 million and a PE ratio of -525.00.

Panoply Company Profile

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

