Panoply (LON:TPX) Shares Up 3.7%

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.75). 13,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 57,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.50 ($2.65).
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 199.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.83. The firm has a market cap of £184.98 million and a PE ratio of -525.00.
Panoply Company Profile (LON:TPX)
