Parachute (PAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $130,952.00

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Parachute has a market cap of $604,923.66 and $130,952.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00024276 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,527,654 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

