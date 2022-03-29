Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.97

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.97 and traded as low as $5.35. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 89,726 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCYG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Park City Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,475,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,126,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 110,408 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the second quarter worth $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.