Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) to announce $367.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $365.30 million to $370.00 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $359.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $187.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

