Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,910 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH stock opened at $286.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $268.51 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.81.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.