Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of GE stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.80. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

