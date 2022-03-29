Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 2,337 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 5.2% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

NYSE BAC opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

