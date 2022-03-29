Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.19.

PYCR stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.60.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. Analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $121,066,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth $93,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,203 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $69,533,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth $55,895,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

