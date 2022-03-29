PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $310.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.80. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $231.10 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

