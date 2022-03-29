Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Pentair by 57.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pentair by 853.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

