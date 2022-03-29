Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Pentair worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pentair by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Pentair by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair stock opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.14.

Pentair Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.