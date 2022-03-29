People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,918 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,275,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 46,348 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 439,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 69,605 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 944,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.97.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.