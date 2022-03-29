PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after acquiring an additional 426,296 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after acquiring an additional 738,582 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,759,000 after acquiring an additional 132,087 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $165.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.11 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.