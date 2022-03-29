Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Short Interest Up 60.9% in March

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PMGYF opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Perpetual Energy has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

