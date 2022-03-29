Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PSH opened at GBX 3,010 ($39.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.63. The company has a current ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of GBX 2,365 ($30.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,125 ($40.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,721.74.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

