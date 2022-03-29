Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
PSH opened at GBX 3,010 ($39.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.63. The company has a current ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of GBX 2,365 ($30.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,125 ($40.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,721.74.
Pershing Square Company Profile (Get Rating)
