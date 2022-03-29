Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (LON:PSH)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PSH opened at GBX 3,010 ($39.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,721.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a current ratio of 24.04 and a quick ratio of 22.66. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of GBX 2,365 ($30.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,125 ($40.94). The company has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 206.63.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

