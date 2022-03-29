Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (LON:PSH)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON PSH opened at GBX 3,010 ($39.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,721.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a current ratio of 24.04 and a quick ratio of 22.66. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of GBX 2,365 ($30.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,125 ($40.94). The company has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 206.63.
