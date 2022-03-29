Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.30

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:PGH opened at GBX 334 ($4.38) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 345.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 333.40. Personal Group has a 1 year low of GBX 224.76 ($2.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 388 ($5.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £104.27 million and a P/E ratio of 17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71.
