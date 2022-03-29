Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.30

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:PGH opened at GBX 334 ($4.38) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 345.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 333.40. Personal Group has a 1 year low of GBX 224.76 ($2.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 388 ($5.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £104.27 million and a P/E ratio of 17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

