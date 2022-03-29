Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 389.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,534 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $310.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $231.10 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.