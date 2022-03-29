Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDL. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.68) on Monday. Petra Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The stock has a market cap of £248.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

