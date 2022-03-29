Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.03.

PBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.